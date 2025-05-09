His Friend Made Creepy Jokes About Stealing His Girlfriend, So He Wondered Whether He Should Still Let His Friend Move In With Them
Moving in with a longtime friend sounds like a dream setup… until offhand remarks start sounding like warning signs.
When one friend continuously made creepy comments about his girlfriend, he had to decide whether to axe the lease or protect him and his girlfriend.
Read on for the full scoop.
AITAH for not wanting to live with my friend after he made weird comments about my girlfriend?
I (23M) am supposed to move in with my friend (23M) this summer in NYC.
We’ve known each other since college — he’s always been chill, laid-back, and honestly just a really nice dude.
We’re both starting jobs in Manhattan in July, so it made a ton of sense to split an apartment.
The plan was: he’d take one bedroom, and I’d share the master with my girlfriend (24F), who’s also moving to NYC.
The two have always gotten along well enough.
My girlfriend is really sweet, super friendly, and gets along with pretty much everyone.
She’s only met my friend a few times — usually on nights out — and they’ve never talked much besides casual small talk.
That is, until his friend started saying some troubling things.
But here’s where it gets weird.
The first night the three of us were out together drinking, he randomly says, “I might steal your girl, bro.”
I laughed it off at the time, but it definitely felt off. Like… weird vibes.
But it wasn’t an isolated incident.
Then a couple weeks later, we’re out again, and the topic of moving in together comes up.
He says something like, “You should be worried I’ll be home before you,” and when I asked what he meant, he says, “Well, you get off work later than me, so I’ll be alone with your girl.”
He calls him out on it.
I straight-up said that was a weird thing to say and told him my girlfriend would never cheat.
He backed off and said something like, “Yeah, I know — I’m not the type to do that either,” but the damage was kind of done.
When he shares with his girlfriend, she starts to feel uncomfortable too.
I told my girlfriend about it, and now she’s really uncomfortable with the whole idea. She says she doesn’t feel comfortable living with someone who’d make comments like that.
And honestly, I get it. It’s been bugging me too.
So now I’m considering backing out of the whole apartment plan with my friend… but I feel kind of crappy because we’ve been planning this for a while and he hasn’t technically done anything — just said some off-putting stuff.
But he’s also second-guessing whether he’s overreacting.
But then again I know none of my other friends would make comments like this; and I myself would never say things of this nature to anyone.
So AITAH for not wanting to live with him anymore? And if not, how do I even bring this up to him without blowing everything up?
He wanted a roommate, not a rivalry.
What did Reddit make of all this?
If his friend is already giving him a preview into future behavior, he should absolutely listen and act accordingly.
This user thinks words alone should be enough to raise some major red flags here.
Maybe it’s possible they aren’t really “jokes” at all.
This commenter concurs.
Dodging discomfort now might save a world of drama later.
