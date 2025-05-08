His Friend Wouldn’t Let His Boyfriend Come To Her Wedding, And When He Found Out Why He Left The Wedding Early

This is a weird one, folks!

AITA for leaving my friend’s wedding early because I wasn’t allowed a plus one? “My (32M) friend Emma got married last weekend. I was excited to attend, but when the invites went out, I noticed I wasn’t given a plus one. Ive been with my boyfriend (30M) for almost two years, and he’s met Emma multiple times. They’ve always gotten along fine, or so I thought. When I asked Emma about it, she said it was a budget thing and only married couples were getting plus ones. I was a little hurt, but I didn’t argue. I figured it was her wedding, her rules.

But when I got to the wedding, I immediately noticed that several people, including some who weren’t even in relationships had brought dates. I tried not to let it bother me, but throughout the night, people kept asking, where my boyfriend was, since they assumed he’d be there. It was awkward.

Later, I found out from a mutual friend that Emma had deliberately not invited my boyfriend because she couldn’t stand how perfect he was. What the hell? Apparently, shed made comments before about how he was too charming and how it made her feel like her now husband looked bad in comparison. I was shocked. My boyfriend is just a genuinely nice guy who’s always polite and friendly.

After the dinner and speeches, I felt so uncomfortable that I decided to quietly leave rather than stay for the dancing. I sent Emma a quick congratulatory text and left. The next day, Emma texted me, furious that I left early without saying goodbye. I told her I knew the real reason my boyfriend wasn’t invited and that I didn’t feel welcome. She said I was making her day about me and that I was overreacting and that she just didn’t want my boyfriend to take the spotlight at her wedding. AITA for leaving?”

These two might not be friends for very much longer…

