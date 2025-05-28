His Girlfriend Tested His Loyalty By Sending Him A Fake Friend Request On Social Media, But He Realized What She Was Doing And Didn’t Like It

Trust is the foundation of any relationship.

This young man got a random social media request from a girl he has no connection with.

At first, he didn’t accept it, but then he realized his girlfriend was testing him.

Read the full story below to find out how it all ended.

AITA for purposely failing a loyalty test because I felt like it was wrong to test me I (19M) recently received a follower on Instagram and an add on Snapchat. It was from a girl that lives over 3 hours away. I had no mutuals with her, and keep in mind, I have a private account.

This man eventually realized it was a loyalty test.

This immediately threw up red flags as this person would have had to search me out. I did not immediately add the girl back until I did some looking. I realized I knew exactly what this was—a test.

His girlfriend brought it up, and he responded.

So, I added her back. I did not come across flirty or interested. I just played along until my girlfriend (18F) brought it up, to which I said, “Yeah, the girl that was loyalty testing me.”

He thought she was being immature.

She says I never should have entertained it. I said she should have never tested me, that it was immature, and I shouldn’t have to prove myself with a test. It’s my opinion that I should be trusted based off the content of our relationship, not a BS test.

Now, they are broken up.

We are now broken up over this whole thing. I don’t regret what I did, but now I’m asking, am I the jerk?

His girlfriend apparently didn’t trust him for some reason. She messed up.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Short and simple.

It’s over, says this person.

Here’s another valid point from this person.

And finally, this person thinks he deserves better.

Some people ask for loyalty… then punish you when you show it to them.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.