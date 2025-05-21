His Mother-In-Law Wanted To Be Around For The New Baby, But He Quickly Sent Her Packing

The birth of a new baby can be so exciting, both for the new parents and for the extended family.

There can also be a lot of, yanno, getting in the way.

Especially when the extended family doesn’t know their place in the pecking order.

Check it out.

Aitah for packing mother in laws bags?

Buckle up, it’s a MIL story.

My (28M) wife (29F) just gave birth to our rainbow baby a week and a half ago. It was a high risk pregnancy and she’s taking it easy as much as she can. We both agreed that we didn’t want a ton of visitors or anything like that in the beginning but my wife’s mother showed up a few days after bringing baby home. Note that my wife isn’t super close to her mother.

For those unaware, a “rainbow baby” is a term for a baby born after a previous pregnancy ended in miscarriage or stillbirth.

It’s a bittersweet sort of celebratory title than can mean a lot to parents who’ve struggled.

We reluctantly agreed to let her stay for a few days since she insisted she would be a big help. All seemed fine until I started picking up on things. I noticed her criticizing my wife breastfeeding, asking when we’ll eat a “real meal” instead of takeout (I also cook when I can but I not only am working at home but taking care of my baby as well my wife), kissing baby against my wife and I’s wishes, the list goes on. I could tell she was upset with her mother but didn’t want to overstep.

Then the last straw was pulled.

Last night while talking my wife just burst into tears and I was [angry]. A little after midnight when everyone was asleep I packed my mother in laws **** and woke her up and told her that I can arrange a hotel and a ride there for her. She can’t stay here as this is too much stress on my wife especially right now and I can’t stand by and watch the disrespect anymore. I escorted her outside and she fought it but refused my offer and left on her own.

Was he in the right?

Morning came and I explained everything to my wife who surprisingly wasn’t upset with me and said she was relieved. My wife’s side of the family are divided though and the ones who aren’t happy with me have been sure to let me know. I’m just trying to figure out if I should try to.. repair things at all with MIL? Should I let it be? I know I acted on emotion. Aitah?

Let’s see what the comments say:

Everyone was pretty celebratory.



Even giving out awards.



Sleep it off, friend. If you can.

I think showing up somewhere with promises to help and then complaining about food is pretty much immediate grounds for dismissal.

Good for him for enforcing those boundaries.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.