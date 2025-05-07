His Parents Cut Him Off After He Married His Wife Because They Didn’t Approve Of Her, But Now That His Wife Is Pregnant, They Want Back In

What do you do when you fall in love but your parents don’t approve of the person you love?

In today’s story, one man chose to get married anyway, but that came with big consequences.

He hasn’t spoken to his family in a long time, but now that they’re trying to apologize, he doesn’t want to forgive them.

Should he forgive them anyway?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

My selfish parents and siblings are trying to get back in my life just because my wife is pregnant, aita for kicking them out of my home My parents and my siblings cut me off after I got married to my wife. My family was against our marriage and they didn’t like my wife back then at all. I tried to convince them but they didn’t listen to me. I got married to my wife 2 years ago and I married her without telling my family and I think the only reason why they are trying to get back in our life is because my wife is pregnant.

They want him to forgive them.

My parents and my sisters showed up at my home and they said they want to make it right by us and be a part of our child’s life and we all should move on and forget the past. I asked them where were they when I needed them? They abandoned me and I never even got so much as a text from them in 2 years. They said they were angry and now they want to make it right and came to me to apologize for their behavior.

He did not accept their apology.

I kicked them out. I won’t lie the revenge was kinda satisfying but my wife is saying that I should maybe try and fix my relation with my family, I should forget the past and be a bit more forgiving. I told her that I hate my family especially my sisters. My wife said I should think harder and it’s not healthy for our child to live without their grandparents and aunts. Now I am wondering if what I am doing is right? Or am I also being selfish? My wife is a kind soul so she always positive but being too kind is also detrimental.

It’s interesting that his wife is willing to forgive them when she’s the one they didn’t like and didn’t approve of.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

It’s really up to him not his wife.

This person doesn’t think he should let his family back into his life.

Another person thinks his family might have an ulterior motive.

Why are they apologizing?

He should trust his gut.

There’s no wrong – or easy – answer.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.