His Partner Was Demanding That He Gives Her Half Of His Bonus, But This Man Said No Because He Thinks She’s Being Unfair

Division of expenses between partners can be a complicated discussion.
This man and his partner agreed to split bills and other expenses evenly, but his partner was demanding that he give her half of his bonus.
Is she being unreasonable, or is her request actually fair?
AITAH for not wanting to give my partner half of my bonus?
My partner and I have been together for a few years.
I thought we had always split bills fairly, up until lately.
When I was earning more, I would contribute more, which was only fair.
She then received a promotion and we’ve evened it out because we earn the same base rate annual salary.
I do earn a discretionary quarterly bonus which I use to fund our dates and trips.
I have recently come to find that I have been paying substantially more per month.
I wasn’t even aware of it.
Her reason was that I have a bonus, she doesn’t.
We have come to the decision to split all bills evenly going forward.
However, she is now demanding half of my bonus.
I’ve spoken to a few friends about it.
They do think it’s unjustified.
In the months I receive my bonus, I have offered to contribute more towards the bills.
I also promised a trip away somewhere so we have something to look forward to.
A few other things to note, she isn’t great with money.
She has a habit of buying things without thinking.
I have also put myself into some debt just by keeping on top of my share of the bills
In addition, I’m always the one that pays for dates.
I work more hours than she does.
I also stay up late after she’s in bed to work wo we can spend the evenings together.
I get everything done so that I do get my bonus.
My question is, do you think half is fair?
What could the compromise be? Or AITA?
What is “fair” can be subjective in the eyes of different people.
