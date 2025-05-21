His Roommate Missed A Big Opportunity By Sleeping In, But Is Mad No One Woke Him Up

Where’s the line between helping out a friend and letting them be responsible for themselves?

That’s the kind of story we’re dealing with today.

AITA for not waking up my roommate for his job interview because he’s irresponsible?

As you can see, we’re already showing our cards in the the way the question itself is phrased.

My roommate had a job interview he wouldn’t stop talking about. The night before, he stayed up playing video games until 3 AM, apparently didn’t set an alarm, and told me “I’ll wake up, don’t worry.” Spoiler: he didn’t.

Hey! I was getting to that part!

I got up, saw him still asleep 30 minutes before his interview, and decided not to wake him. I figured if he can’t handle setting an alarm for a life-changing opportunity, it’s not my job to save him, and that he will need this as a lesson.

So now they’re on the rocks.

He missed it and is blaming me for “not having his back.” I told him I’m his roommate, not his mom.

What say the comments?

I mean, you’ve definitely created a problem for yourself in the meantime.

Maybe a BIG problem.



Was it all worth it?

Seems like one way or another, you two need to not be roommates anymore.

Time be an adult for real!

