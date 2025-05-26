His Wife Admitted To Lying About Wanting Kids And Keeping A Relationship With An Ex, So He Was Left Feeling Betrayed And Unsure About Their Future Together

Trust is the foundation of any relationship.

So when one man learned of his wife’s hidden secrets, he was left questioning everything, including whether their marriage could survive such betrayals.

AITAH for feeling betrayed after finding out my wife lied about wanting kids and hid an ex? I (42M) am struggling and need outside perspective.

When we first got serious, I told my now-wife (39F) that I wanted kids, otherwise it is a deal-breaker. She said she wanted kids too. Later, after we were married, she admitted she had never really wanted children but lied because she didn’t want to lose me.

I chose to stay flexible and accept it — life is tough, and I convinced myself it might be better not to bring a child into a hard world.

Recently, I found out she also lied about maintaining a close relationship with an ex. Before we married, I asked her directly — twice — if there were any past love interests still in her life. She said no.

In reality, she had been in frequent contact with a man she used to date: exchanging good mornings, good nights, personal updates, even past trips across the country funded by him before we met. They stayed emotionally close for years.

I only found out by going through her phone (which I know isn’t ideal), but the trust was already crumbling. When I confronted her, she said she lied because she “knew I would be mad.” For what it’s worth, I have always dealt with emotional turbulence by calmly talking things out and listening. She had no real reason to fear my reaction — she just didn’t want to face accountability.

Now I’m devastated. If she hid something this big — even before and during marriage — how am I supposed to believe anything else? I feel like our whole foundation was built on lies. AITAH for feeling completely betrayed and questioning whether this marriage can even be saved?

