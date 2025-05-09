His Wife Has Been Insinuating That Their Neighbor Is Taking Weight Loss Medication, So He Told Her To Mind Her Own Business

Someone’s weight is not really a good talking point.

What would you do if your spouse made comments to a neighbor about their weight? Would you ignore the comments and stay out of the situation, or would you tell your spouse to mind their own business?

This man shares that his wife has been pressuring the neighbor to admit to taking weight loss pills, but he thinks his wife is being intrusive.

I told my wife to MYOB when it comes to our neighbor’s weight loss Our neighbor (45F) had been a bit plump, not really obese, but she could stand to lose a few pounds. Lately, though, she has been losing weight. She does not work out, no cardio, resistance training, etc.

My wife guesses that she has been using one of those prescriptions. Like Ozempic or Wegovy. She looks good, and my wife has told her that. I notice the weight loss, but I don’t say anything. I mind my own business.

Today, my wife sees her. She says, “You better not lose too much weight, too fast.” But I know what my wife is doing. She wants her to reveal that she’s been taking prescription meds. My wife also thinks her statement comes off as a compliment.

I tell my wife in private to “mind your own business.” She’s a grown woman, she knows what she’s doing. She does not look unhealthy, she’s just thin. Then my wife yells at me, as if to say, “I’ll say what I want.”

I said, “Mind your own business. We know she’s taking the prescriptions. Leave her be. Maybe she wants privacy. Don’t make her self-conscious.” AITA for considering my neighbor’s privacy over my wife’s inquisitiveness?

