Some spouses are so forgetful that it starts to feel intentional, that is, until it affects them.

So, what would you do if your partner kept “accidentally” forgetting to move money for shared bills, then blamed you for not being specific enough?

Would you just move on?

Or would you wait until the right moment to use that same excuse?

In the following story, one wife finds herself facing this very decision and decides to teach her husband a lesson.

Here’s what she did.

Malicious compliance in response to weaponized incompetence I asked my husband to move money from another shared bank account to our checking account for bills. You guessed it, he didn’t move the money. This was the 3rd time that he “forgot about it” and I was tired of asking.

Here’s where she got him back.

I watched our checking account go into the negatives/with overdraft fees. I confronted him, and he said that I didn’t tell him which account, but we only have one main account for both of us to pay bills from. The account is connected to our debit cards! The next day he went for lunch at chipotle. As he was checking out he realized that he didn’t have cash or money on his debit card. He called me at least 5 times asking me to transfer money, since I was near the bank that day. I did transfer money, but not to the account with the debit card, because he didn’t say which account 😉 We haven’t had any problems with him transferring money, since.

Wow! She timed that perfectly!

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person does everything electronically.

Too funny!

Here’s someone surprised by other comments.

As this person explains, separate accounts work better for them.

That will teach him!

It’s just enough embarrassment to make someone do better next time.

