Husband Wants Poker Nights During Summer Custody, But His Wife Demands He Stay Home With The Kids

A woman is adjusting to life as a stepmom after moving 60 miles away with her husband and his two teenage sons.

While he’s been enjoying poker nights and getting a break from the family, she’s struggling to be left alone with the boys, especially when they tend to get into fights and cause chaos.

Now that their custody arrangement shifts to one week on, one week off, her husband expects to continue his poker routine, leaving her to handle everything on her own.

But is her request for him to stay home with the kids a reasonable ask or an overstep?

AITA for expecting my husband to be home every night that we have his kids (my stepkids) at home? My husband has two kids from his previous marriage. Both boys, 12 and 14. They are sweet kids, but they’re teenage boys…they’re wild, they tend to get into fights, they’re messy, and listening is not their best life skill at this stage of brain development. I do not have biological kids of my own. I met these kids when we started dating about 4 years ago, and we’ve all lived together for about 2.5 years. Long story, but we moved last summer about 60 miles from our old home. The move was because the boys bio mom got remarried to a guy who lived in a different part of the state. To avoid the kids bearing the brunt of the commute, we agreed to move. My husband still commutes to work, and I work from home full time now.

Quite the change.

We have 50/50 custody of his kids. During the school year, we never have the kids on Monday or Tuesday nights. My husband enjoys playing in low stakes, bar poker games, so he generally does that on Mondays and Tuesdays. It’s a very long drive to the venue where he plays, so he stays with friends near our old house on those nights and doesn’t come home. Not my favorite arrangement, but I go out of my way to ensure he feels like he has autonomy to enjoy his hobbies (something he definitely didn’t have in marriage #1).

Ah, quiet resentment.

The issue has come up with regards to our summer custody schedule, which switches to one week on, one week off from the normal school year schedule. It recently came out in conversation that he expected to still play in his poker game on Tuesday nights during the summer and that he was fully planning on staying with friends and not coming home those nights. It has always been our understanding and agreement that he would be home any night we have the boys here. When I brought this up, he told me he didn’t think it was a big deal to not be home one night a week and to expect me to handle everything on those nights.

Quite the opposite.

I am super uncomfortable being here with them alone. They make me anxious, I hate when they fight, and I don’t think it’s my place as a stepparent to discipline them. If they were kids who just read books and sat in silence all night, I might feel differently—but there’s an always greater than 0% chance that someone is literally throwing punches, and I have no interest in being solely in charge of that situation. I already am the default parent for laundry, school pickup, scheduling, meals, and the primary caretaker anytime during school breaks (since I work from home). I have clearly communicated to my husband how I feel about being here alone with them, so he is aware.

Woof.

Beyond how it impacts me, I don’t think it’s a great example for the kids, either. It’s not like my husband is on work trips—it’s like “hey dad would rather play poker than be here with you.” I just feel like part of being a parent is you have to plan your life around kid stuff. My husband already has it easier than most because of the joint custody and the fact that I am happy to sacrifice some of the few days we would have alone for the two of us so that he can pursue this hobby. So serve it to me straight—AITA here?! My husband is making me feel like I am, but I just feel like this is me making a reasonable ask and trying to set a very legitimate boundary.

