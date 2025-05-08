Innovative Android Powered By Artificial Muscles And Bones May Be Creepy But Its Potential Is Incredible

When it comes to designing robots, there are a couple different options that companies can take. The most common is to have the robot look nothing like a human at all. This is great for most types of manufacturing since they can be designed to complete most types of tasks.

The other option is to make a generally humanoid-shaped robot that is still different enough that it does not enter the ‘uncanny valley’ and become creepy to people. The Tesla Optimus robot is a great example of this as it looks and moves similar to a human, but nobody could mistake it for a real human.

Clone Robotics has recently come out with a robot that goes against conventional wisdom. Their robot, called protoclone, has an artificial skeletal system with ‘bones’ just like a human. It moves using synthetic muscles, and it is covered in a pale white ‘skin’ that makes it nothing short of creepy.

Clone Robotics made a post about what this robot is, saying:

“The Protoclone is a faceless, anatomically accurate synthetic human with over 200 degrees of freedom, over 1,000 Myofibers, and 500 sensors.”

When the video was released on X, it garnered a lot of attention because this company clearly decided to lean right into the uncanny valley vibe and make the robot as unsettling as possible. You can watch the video here:

They claim that this android has the most sophisticated hydraulic-powered system. It was designed to mimic human blood vessels and used its own proprietary ‘Myofiber’ as the artificial muscles. This, they claim, will allow it to have unparalleled abilities to lift weight, move at high speeds, and be energy efficient.

The co-founder of the company, Dhanush Radhakrishna (whose screenname is appropriately “Necromancer”) said that this is:

“ground zero for the age of androids.”

They hope to sell 279 of these robots as part of their initial batch, saying that the robots will be able to perform a variety of household chores to make your life easier.

Cool or creepy, this robot is actually impressive.

