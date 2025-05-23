Looking For A Great Gift For Mother’s Day, Valentines Day, Birthdays, Or Just Because? This Deal-Finder Has A Great Option For You.

If you are looking for a fun and unique gift to give to a loved one, this TikToker has a great option.

She made the video for Mother’s Day, but the idea works for almost any occasion.

She starts out the video at Walmart, showing a beautiful cupcake bouquet, saying, “This is not a flower bouquet, this is the viral cupcakes from Walmart.”

They look great! She goes on to say, “You have to get this cupcake bouquet. It is so cute, I got it from Walmart for only $19.99.”

That is a really good deal!

The video then jumps to her in her car with the bouquet out of the box.

She says, “So this is the viral cupcakes from Walmart. It’s in a bouquet. Not all bakeries at Walmart do this, but most of them do, so I’m going to show you guys on the app how to do it so you can get these for your mom.”

This is a great gift for anyone who loves cupcakes.

She then shares her screen and walks viewers through how to do it. She explains, “All you have to do is from the Walmart app and look for custom cakes in the top corner…”

She then walks through each page of the order process. It looks really simple, and she says they are typically available within two days.

I didn’t even know Walmart did custom bakery stuff like this.

Watch the video for yourself to see just how great they look.

Read the comments as well, people seem to love these cupcakes!

This person says that Walmart is about to get a lot of orders.

This person is tempted to buy them too.

Here is someone who wants to know how to change the holiday it is for.

Finding a unique gift for hard-to-shop-for people is always fun.

This cupcake bouquet looks like it should cost $100+, but is under $20.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.