Son Asks Mom To Take Down Birthday Photo, And She Gets So Mad That She Cancels Mother’s Day Over It

One 25-year-old has a simple boundary: he doesn’t want his face on social media.

His mom knows this, he’s reminded her—nicely—and still, she posted a birthday photo anyway.

When he asked her to take it down, things didn’t just get tense.

They escalated all the way to a canceled holiday and an Instagram deletion threat.

AITA for asking my mom to take down a photo of me that she posted on her instagram? I (25M) went to have lunch with my parents to celebrate my birthday. I’ve told my mom on multiple occasions that I don’t like having my face on social media. I don’t mind her taking photos of me and keeping them as memories, the only thing I always ask is that they’re not on social media. During lunch, she recorded videos of us together and took some selfies (both with my phone and hers). She asked me to send her the selfies and I said I would, I just asked her again to not post them on social media.

Just a friendly reminder…

Later in the day I saw on her Instagram that she posted some birthday photos, including one with my face. So I went to her and politely asked her to remove the one with my face, I didn’t have a problem with the others. My mom got really upset, said I was overreacting. I told her it was a harmless request and she ended up deleting it, although she didn’t want it. Ten minutes later she came to me and said she was going to delete her entire Instagram so I’d disappear from it completely and that we didn’t need to celebrate Mother’s Day anymore, which is next week.

Okay, harsh.

Look, I’m usually not confrontational, my mom is really sweet and the last thing I want is to see her upset, but this time I replied that I wasn’t going to fall for emotional blackmail. If she wants to delete her Instagram, she can go ahead and delete it. If she doesn’t want to celebrate Mother’s Day because I made a harmless request not to have MY face on her social media, then there’s nothing I can do. She said it wasn’t emotional blackmail, so I asked why she was saying those things that had absolutely nothing to do with my request, was it just to make me feel guilty?

That IS the question.

After that, I ended the conversation and said I wasn’t going to argue anymore. Am I the a******?

Commenters were quick to side with him, saying personal boundaries around social media should be respected—especially when they’ve been clearly and kindly communicated.

This person says not only is he NTA, but he’s mature.

…And mom is NOT.

This person, a Mom, says she’d never do what this mom did.

He asked her to delete a photo, and she deleted the vibe instead.

There was no need for all that.

