Man Backs Out Of Family Trip To Hawaii Due To An Expensive Vet Bill, But His Brother Refuses To Give Him Back The Money He Already Paid For The Trip

Family and money just don’t mix well. In fact, traveling with family can sometimes be a bad idea too, especially when it means pooling your money for shared expenses.

Read how one Redditor’s family vacation turns sour when his brother backs out due to a vet bill from his dog’s death.

See the story below for more details.

AITA for not giving back 7K from a vacation reimbursement so my brother can pay vet bills from his dog. Last summer, a family vacation was planned for my family (M40, wife, and 2 kids) my brother’s family (M33, wife, 1 kid), and our parents. The plan was to go to Maui in May 2025. Its easily the most expensive trip any of us have been on.

So, the trip started to take shape with bookings.

A fishing trip with dad was booked, a very expensive VRBO was booked and final payment occurred last month, and at that point could not be canceled. These shared costs were put on my credit card, and I was fully reimbursed by all parties for their share.

But then, tragedy struck.

Last week, my brother’s black lab had a severe health issue. The dog was 6 years old and, unfortunately, it passed. I got word of it and sent my condolences.

But then, this man got in touch with his brother and learned something new.

A few days later, I got a phone call from my brother. Essentially, he went all out trying to save the dog and has a significant vet bill coming his way. He informed me that him and his family are backing out of the trip. He asked for his money back that he paid me.

That’s when things started to turn.

Needless to say, a disagreement occurred between us. He thinks because he canceled, he should be reimbursed. My family and our parents will still be going. The trip can’t be changed at this point.

But, the man refused reimbursement.

But I’m not reimbursing him. I’m not about to pay another 7K out of my pocket. I told him absolutely not. He’s called me a jerk and threatened small claims court.

However, all of this has taken a toll on the brothers emotionally.

It’s been a pretty toxic last few days. He refuses to consider going, citing finances, emotional distress from the dog, and he doesn’t want to be around me. Am I the jerk here?

What does Reddit think? Should the man have reimbursed his brother or was this trip too set in stone?

Let’s read the comments below to find out.

Redditors agreed that refunds weren’t always a given.

Others wondered if everyone knew about the non-refundable plans.

One person empathized with the brother.

Another highlighted that the brother’s puppy had nothing to do with his sibling.

This brother needs to accept that sometimes life events can’t be granted a refund.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.