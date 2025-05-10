Man Discovered His Wife’s Emotional Affair With A Coworker, But She Thinks He Overreacted By Kicking Her Out Of Their House

Emotional betrayal can cut deeper than anything physical.

This man thought his marriage was solid, but following his gut feeling, he found out that his wife was messaging a coworker.

Now he’s wondering if he overreacted by kicking her out.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for kicking my wife out after I found out she cheated, even though she says it was “just emotional”? I (34M) have been married to my wife (32F) for six years. We are together for nine. We’ve had what I thought was a stable, loving relationship. No major fights, good communication, shared values. Or so I thought.

This man noticed that his wife was acting differently.

A couple of weeks ago, I noticed she started acting different. Guarded. Always on her phone. Jumping to shower when she got home. I trusted her, but my gut was screaming.

He went through her phone and found some texts between her and her coworker.

Last Thursday, while she was asleep, I looked at her messages (I know, not proud). That’s when I found them—dozens of messages between her and a coworker. Flirty, intimate, and clearly more than just friendship. Stuff like “I wish I could fall asleep next to you.” And “You make me feel alive again.”

He felt really bad emotionally.

Nothing explicitly intimate. But emotionally, it felt worse somehow. They talked about me. How I wouldn’t “understand her the way he does.”

He confronted her, and she admitted her mistake.

I confronted her the next day. She cried, admitted it, and insisted it was just “emotional.” That it never got physical, and that she was going through a “phase” of feeling unappreciated.

He told her to leave.

I asked her why she didn’t just talk to me about that. She said she was scared I’d shut her down. I told her to pack a bag and leave as I needed space. She begged me not to “throw away our marriage over a few messages.” She said I was being cruel.

His wife’s sister called and said he’s being emotionally abusive.

Her sister called me later, saying I was being dramatic and “emotionally abusive” for kicking her out over “just texting.” Now, I’m sitting alone in our apartment, questioning everything. I loved her. I Still do.

Now, he’s wondering if he overreacted.

But I feel betrayed on a level I can’t describe. I don’t know if I overreacted. Part of me wonders if I’m letting pride ruin what could be fixed. So, AITA for kicking her out after finding out about her emotional affair?

Having an emotional affair is also a form of cheating.

