Man Encountered A Driver Who Didn’t Use His Turn Signals On The Road, So He Wasted His Time In The Pettiest Way

I wasted the time of a guy who couldn’t be bothered to signal in traffic. Refusing to signal when changing lanes or turning is one of my pet peeves. It’s painfully easy to do, and it makes the road a safer place. I think it’s the height of ignorance\entitlement to not do it.

One day, I was on my way home, I wound up behind a guy who was weaving through traffic. He was driving pretty quickly and, of course, not signalling. I noticed that he had a for sale sign in the rear window. As luck would have it, I wound up behind him at a stop light.

When I got home, I called him up. I pretended to be interested in purchasing the vehicle, so I asked him the standard questions: age, mileage, why he was selling. Then, I got to the question of if there was anything wrong with the vehicle I should know about.

He said no. “Well, how about the signal lights? I didn’t see you using them when you were changing lanes or making turns. So, I wasn’t sure if there was an issue with them.”

“Oh, no. That’s just the way I drive.” “Oh, okay. So, they do work then, good to know. Ok, well, I think I have all the information I need. Thanks for your time.”

I’m not 100% certain if he got the hint. I think it’s likely he did. And I’m 100% certain that the next time he hit the road, he still didn’t use his signal lights. But I felt good about wasting a bit of his time, and getting his hopes up on a sale.

That was a clever idea to call him pretending to be interested in the car. It’s interesting that he basically admitted he ignores the laws and doesn’t use his signal lights.

Sometimes, pretending to be someone else is the only way to teach someone a lesson.

