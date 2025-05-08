Man Gives His Girlfriend A Ride To And From Work Every Day, But He Wants Her To Start Taking The Bus Home

Being supportive in relationships is crucial.

This man has been driving his girlfriend back and forth to work while she stays with him, but this is taking a lot of his time, gas, and energy.

Now, he wants her to take the bus home from work, but he’s wondering it that’s unreasonable.

Do you think this is fair? Read the story below .

AITA for getting my girlfriend to take the bus back home from work. My girlfriend (22F) is staying at my place for a week or so. I give her a lift to and from work (12 miles/19km). Is it wrong to have her take the bus back?

This man drives 48 miles every day just to bring his GF to and from work.

I’ve always been taking her to work, and it usually results in me dropping her off and going back home (24 miles). Then picking her back up again when she finishes. So, that’s 48 miles all in.

Today, he asked her to ride the bus going home.

Not to mention, she sometimes only works 4 hours, so going home is almost pointless. I took her to work today, and I’ve asked her to ride the bus back as it only takes 1 hour. Am I being unreasonable or too logical? It’s costing me fuel, plus almost 2 hours of driving for sometimes only a 4-hour shift.

She’s treating her boyfriend like an Uber driver.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

It’s not about being unsupportive, just being practical.

