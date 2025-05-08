Man Loathed Hand Sanitizer Since He Was A Child, But His Friends Tried Force Him To Use It On His Wound Anyway

Sensory discomfort is so real for many people.

However, for those who don’t have it, they don’t understand the problem.

This man has had a lifelong aversion to hand sanitizer, but his friends tried to force him to use hand sanitizer anyway.

Now he’s wondering if he’s the one in the wrong for hating hand sanitizer so much.

Check out the story below.

AITA I absolutely loathe certain things yet my friends still tried to do it anyway One of the things I hate is hand sanitizer. I know it’s weird, I just can’t get past it. I tried, but it makes me so bothered, and I just want to itch my skin off and rip it off.

This man accidentally cut his toe.

I recently cut my toe while moving something. I cleaned it with soap and water. It was almost fully healed. But today, my friend kicked my foot in a way it slid across inside my shoe, and it slightly opened.

His friends tried to put hand sanitizer on the wound to clean it.

I told him to get me a band-aid, and he came back acting weird. He showed my other friend. He had hand sanitizer behind his hand to disinfect it. I saw and I refused it. We did this for over 30 minutes where they tried to trap me and get my foot.

They did it even if they knew that he didn’t like it.

The friend who did it wiped hand sanitizer on me 3 times. He knows I don’t like it, because I wouldn’t let him put it on. In the end, I didn’t even get to clean it with soap and water and just put my shoe back on.

He thinks it’s a sensory issue.

I’m irritated because I hate the smell and feeling of the hand sanitizer on me. I hated it ever since I was a kid. I always had problems like I hated socks and underwear and all that. I used to scream, cry, and claw my skin off if it was touching me. I’ve gotten over those things, but with hand sanitizer, I just can’t. I don’t know, maybe it’s a sensory thing.

Now, he’s wondering if he’s overreacting.

I know it’s weird and a stupid situation, but I just feel upset and gross because I hate the feeling of it. Is there like something wrong with me? They made it sound like it was such a bad thing to not want hand sanitizer on me whatsoever. Is it? Am I overreacting or the jerk?

Those friends were being too aggressive with the hand sanitizer, and putting it on a cut would really sting! Soap and water would be the right thing to do.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

My kids have more empathy, says this person.

This person suggests dumping his friends.

This person also hates hand sanitizer.

Finally, this comment makes a lot of sense.

Just because you don’t understand someone’s issues doesn’t mean it’s okay to disrespect them.

