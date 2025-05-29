May 29, 2025 at 7:55 am

Man Received Scam Call Saying He’s In Big Trouble, So He Made The Scammer Embarrass Himself Out Loud

by Heide Lazaro

Scam calls can be very annoying.

This man received one from someone pretending to be with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The caller claimed he was in serious trouble.

So, he talked to an agent and decided to have a little fun with him.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Scam Phone Caller – Can I get more petty?

I get a scam phone call, allegedly from US Customs and Border patrol.

I’m in big trouble.

Press 1 to talk to an agent right now!

This man proceeded to press 1.

Okay, then.

Me: Presses 1

Agent: Full name, please.

Me: You called me, don’t you know?

Agent: I need to verify who I’m speaking with.

Me: Oh, ok. Hunt. First name, Imac.

He tricked the agent into saying a funny name.

Agent: Imac Hunt?

Me: Excuse me? I couldn’t hear you?

Agent: (louder) Imac Hunt.

Me: I have bad hearing could you speak up really loud

Agent: (much louder) Imac Hunt. Imac Hunt. Imac Hunt.

Me: Yes, you are!

Lol. That’s hilarious. Let’s see the reactions of other people on Reddit.

Here’s another genius idea from this user.

Screenshot 2025 05 11 at 12.44.06 PM Man Received Scam Call Saying Hes In Big Trouble, So He Made The Scammer Embarrass Himself Out Loud

This person shares a funny story, too.

Screenshot 2025 05 11 at 12.44.55 PM Man Received Scam Call Saying Hes In Big Trouble, So He Made The Scammer Embarrass Himself Out Loud

I love this, says this person.

Screenshot 2025 05 11 at 12.45.42 PM Man Received Scam Call Saying Hes In Big Trouble, So He Made The Scammer Embarrass Himself Out Loud

LOL. This is what you do if you hate your BIL.

Screenshot 2025 05 11 at 12.46.26 PM Man Received Scam Call Saying Hes In Big Trouble, So He Made The Scammer Embarrass Himself Out Loud

Finally, short and simple.

Screenshot 2025 05 11 at 12.47.06 PM Man Received Scam Call Saying Hes In Big Trouble, So He Made The Scammer Embarrass Himself Out Loud

Sometimes, the best way to deal with a scammer is to simply prank them.

Categories: STORIES
