Man Received Scam Call Saying He’s In Big Trouble, So He Made The Scammer Embarrass Himself Out Loud

Scam calls can be very annoying.

This man received one from someone pretending to be with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The caller claimed he was in serious trouble.

So, he talked to an agent and decided to have a little fun with him.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Scam Phone Caller – Can I get more petty? I get a scam phone call, allegedly from US Customs and Border patrol. I’m in big trouble. Press 1 to talk to an agent right now!

This man proceeded to press 1.

Okay, then. Me: Presses 1 Agent: Full name, please. Me: You called me, don’t you know? Agent: I need to verify who I’m speaking with. Me: Oh, ok. Hunt. First name, Imac.

He tricked the agent into saying a funny name.

Agent: Imac Hunt? Me: Excuse me? I couldn’t hear you? Agent: (louder) Imac Hunt. Me: I have bad hearing could you speak up really loud Agent: (much louder) Imac Hunt. Imac Hunt. Imac Hunt. Me: Yes, you are!

Sometimes, the best way to deal with a scammer is to simply prank them.

