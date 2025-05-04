Man Reported His Friend For Being Disruptive During The Minecraft Movie’s Infamous ‘Chicken Jockey’ Scene, And Now The Friend Is Angry After Getting Kicked Out

When one friend turns movie night into a spectacle, the real choice becomes fun for all, or fun for one.

What would you do if someone in your group started acting out in a packed theatre, annoying half the audience and ignoring your shared agreement to keep things respectful?

Would you let it go?

Or would you take matters into your own hands and report him?

In the following story, one friend finds himself in this exact situation and opts for the latter.

Here’s what he did.

AITA for getting my friend kicked out of the Minecraft movie for being disruptive? I (22 M) went to see the new Minecraft movie with about 6 of my friends (22, all male). First, let me add some context. As some of you may know, the Minecraft movie has been attracting a certain kind of “fratty” crowd to some of its showings. The infamous “chicken jockey” scene has been invoking these hooligans to be very disruptive to the point of ruining the movie experience. I am all for lighthearted fun, but some of the antics I’ve seen in videos have been downright heinous.

They were supposed to grab a few drinks and watch the movie quietly.

Most of my friends and I all had a similar mindset, and we all agreed to not do anything ridiculous during our showing of the movie. However, one of our friends obviously did not get the memo. Now, granted, he (like the rest of us) had had a couple of beers beforehand, so we were all feeling a little loose. But, right from the get-go, he was hooting and hollering and making a big ruckus. And, mind you, almost no one else was matching his energy. Some of the crowd found it funny, while others, let’s just say, did not.

One friend just couldn’t help himself.

This came to a head at the “chicken jockey” scene. Instead of screaming “chicken jockey,” he just screamed at the top of his lungs in a high-pitched manner, with someone in the audience responding with a “Shut up!”. This was it for me. I got up, acting like I was going to use the bathroom, but went straight to the front desk and reported his behavior.

Later, he found out who turned him in.

I returned to my seat, and a moment later, he was kicked out of the theater. It somehow got back to him that I was the one who reported it, and now he’s angry with me, saying he was just joking around and was humiliated from being kicked out of the theater. Some of my other friends also believe I went a step too far by kicking him out, and should have talked to him directly instead of going to the front desk. AITA?

Wow! His friends probably didn’t see that coming.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about what he did.

This person is a theatre worker.

According to this comment, saying something to him would’ve made the behavior worse.

As this person points out, if not him, it would’ve been someone else reporting it.

Here’s someone who thinks it’s only okay if everyone is acting like that.

He deserved to be kicked out.

And judging by his age, he should’ve known better than acting like this years ago.

