Man Struggles To Hide Disappointment Over Birthday Gift, So His Wife Takes It Back And Leaves Him Feeling Like The Bad Guy

Gifts can be tricky, especially when they miss the mark.

What would you do if your partner gave you a birthday present that didn’t really suit your interests?

Would you fake excitement to keep from hurting their feelings?

Or would you admit the truth anyway?

In the following story, a husband finds himself in this very predicament with his wife and wonders if he handled it poorly.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not being enthusiastic for a Bday gift from my wife that I didn’t like? So my wife bought me a Graphic novel/Manga called The Ronin. It’s apparently a new TMNT(Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) storyline. Now, I’m a nerd, but I haven’t had an interest in TMNT since my teens. When she handed me the book, I asked, “What’s this?” Literally not knowing it was A.) TMNT or what it was from, or B.)not knowing its significance as it may relate to me. I looked through it and discovered what it was, and she asked if I liked it. I wasn’t sure what to say. I didn’t understand why she purchased it for me, as I’m not an avid fan and don’t read or collect graphic novels. So, I tried to play it off as best as I could.

She knew him better than that.

But she knew I didn’t and told me that I had apparently looked at it at a bookstore some time in the last year, like pulled it off the shelf, looked at the cover, and put it back, and she thought that I was interested in it because of that. But she took it back and said she would “take it back and find something else.” Now I feel bad about it because I didn’t just accept it with enthusiasm, and made her feel bad as a result. AITA?

Yikes! It sounds like he was genuinely confused.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about how he acted.

This person doesn’t think anyone is wrong.

Another person who thinks no one is wrong.

Here’s a potential solution.

According to this person, Ronin is actually good and not that much like TMNT.

It sounds like everything is fine.

While it’s not an ideal situation, it seems like they handled it like adults and each learned a lesson.

