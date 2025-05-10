Man Was Annoyed By A Loud Speakerphone Call In A Public Bathroom, So He Gave The Other Person The Perfect “Stinky” Message

Public spaces require a bit of courtesy, especially in public bathrooms.

This man went inside a library restroom and found a person having a loud conversation using his phone’s speakerphone.

He decided to send the other person a not-so-subtle message in the most awkward way possible.

Read the story below for all the details.

Petty revenge on a doofus speaking on the phone in public bathroom. I came in a public bathroom and saw a dude speaking very loudly on a phone. Like real loud, he was on the verge of shouting. He’s not doing anything, just standing next to the sink and talking.

This man heard the loud phone conversation of the other person.

And guess what? The phone is on speaker. And the person from the other side is talking really loudly, too. It was a bathroom in a library, so I guess he went there to take his call.

He thought it was going to end soon, but it went on and on.

Anyway, I enter a stall and I figure he will finish soon enough, but it goes on and on. Honestly, it was so loud that it was painful. Normally, in that type of situation, I would join in on the conversation, but they were talking in a foreign langage.

He washed his hands and made a loud statement before leaving.

So, I did something else. After I was done with my business, I went to wash my hands just next to him. And I said loudly, “Phew! Sorry for the smell, I took a huge dump!” Then, I left.

Sometimes, a stinky comment is the best petty revenge.

