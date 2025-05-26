Homeowner Was Doing Some Kickboxing Sessions In His Backyard, But A Rude Neighbor Started Yelling At Him

Respect and compromise go a long way in a shared neighborhood.

This man was doing his evening kickboxing routine in his backyard; however, one neighbor wasn’t having it and kept yelling at him.

He tried to find a peaceful middle ground, but the neighbor’s response left him unsure how to handle the situation.

Read the story below to find out more.

AITA for training in my back yard after I get back from work and uni I’ve been training a few times a week in my backyard since last November. Specifically, I was doing kickboxing with a freestanding bag. I spoke to my housemates. They said that as long as I’m done by 9:30 pm, there is no issue, and I’ve never gone past that time.

This man started to work out late.

Today, I started late at 8:50 pm because after work, I had a presentation at the university. I was gonna keep it a short session, but as I started, I thought I heard one of the neighbors scream out over the wall.

His neighbor yelled, so he asked if there was a problem.

I paused. I wasn’t able to tell because of the bag noise getting in the way, so I continued and he yelled out again, “Oy, what’s that noise?” So, I paused again and knocked on the gate between us. I asked if there was a problem.

They were not responding to him, but kept yelling.

There was no answer. I knocked and asked again, still no answer. So, I resumed. He then yelled out, “Oy, do you not understand English?” I don’t know what way he meant it because I have an accent, and I heard some people with him laughing, so it rubbed me off the wrong way.

He wanted a compromise, so he wanted to know what time to stop.

I then straight up asked him by what time he wants me to stop. He just ignored my question and kept shouting (sounded drunk) to keep it down. I have settled with this as my training routine and want to keep training. I knew I had to come to a compromise, so I said if you give me a time, I won’t go past it.

But the neighbor just kept ignoring his questions.

He just kept ignoring what I said, swore at me, and said to be more considerate. I’m not sure how else I could’ve handled the situation. I was really lightheaded and I genuinely don’t want to cause issues, but I wanted to come to an agreement where I can train without it bothering them. AITA?

All the neighbor had to do was answer his question.

Let’s check out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Never mess with a kickboxer.

