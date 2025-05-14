Customer Was Frustrated With His Bank For Making Him Wait Multiple Days For His Paycheck To Clear, So He Found A Clever Solution

Banking policies can sometimes feel more frustrating than helpful.

After depositing his paycheck, this man had to wait 4 to 5 days before actually being able to access the money in his bank account.

He couldn’t wait that long, so he found a loophole in their own banking system.

Read the story below to find out what he did.

Hold my check? Okay let’s cash it instead… … And then, I’ll deposit the cash. This was a few years ago. My crappy bank at the time had a policy about check deposits. Over a certain amount (maybe $500), they held them for “24 hours.”

This man got paid by check on a Friday.

Well, I got paid on Friday by check. It was a small employer that didn’t offer direct deposit, so every two weeks, I went to the bank after work. The tellers were still working, but apparently the processing day was over.

He was super frustrated by the long wait.

So my “24 hours” didn’t start until Monday, and my money would finally be available sometime Tuesday. This was super frustrating, especially when rent was due Saturday or Sunday.

But the banks policy allowed them to cash any check for customers as long as they had at least as much in their total accounts, which I did in savings.

So, he decided to simply cash the checks and deposit the cash back to his account

So, this became my routine. I get paid. I go to the bank. I have them cash out my check down to the penny and then immediately deposit the cash, except for maybe 40 bucks.

This method was less efficient than simply depositing the check.

As you can imagine, this took the teller noticeably longer, way longer than simply depositing my check. But hey, policy is policy, right?

When rent is due, you have gotta do what you gotta do to make sure your money is available!

Sometimes, the less convenient approach gets better results than the easier one.

