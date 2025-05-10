Man Was Looking Forward To Going On Vacation With His Wife, But Now His Wife Wants Him To Pay For Her Best Friend To Go On Vacation With Them

Some people don’t seem to understand that a couple’s vacation is meant for two people.

So, what would you do if your partner asked you to pay for their best friend to tag along on your long-awaited couple’s vacation? Would you agree to keep the peace? Or would you stand your ground and protect your time together?

In the following story, one husband finds himself caught between a dream getaway and an unexpected third wheel. Here’s how it all unfolded.

AITAH for refusing to pay for my wife’s best friend to join our vacation? My wife and I have been planning a vacation for months. We’ve budgeted everything, picked the perfect destination, and were looking forward to spending quality time together. Suddenly, her best friend starts hinting about how she’s never been on a real vacation and how she’d love to tag along.

Now, they can’t see eye-to-eye.

Next thing I know, my wife is asking me if we can cover her expenses because she “can’t afford it right now.” I said absolutely not — it’s our vacation, not a group trip, and we’re not responsible for paying for her friend. My wife thinks I’m being selfish and that it wouldn’t be that big of a deal to help her out. AITA?

Wow! It’s crazy to wanna bring someone else on a couple’s vacation.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

This person is spot-on.

As this person explains, most people wouldn’t pay for a friend to vacation.

Here’s how this person would handle it.

It may be time for this.

They need to have a serious talk.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.