He Stood On A Ladder While Installing Some Cables, But When A Coworker Kicked It, He Thought Of A Creative Way To Get Back At Him

Workplace respect should go both ways.

This man was just doing his job as a seasoned telephony engineer, but a rude coworker kicked his ladder.

He didn’t get hurt, but he was very annoyed and wanted to get back at the coworker.

When the coworker told him to “just work when I’m not here,” he took the opportunity to get revenge.

Read the story below to find out what he did.

I got written up for this, but it was totally worth it By trade, I am a telephony/voip engineer. I have been doing it for 30 years. I was working for my company right after Y2K. We had to install some cabling for some new cubes.

This man was on top of his ladder when some guy kicked it.

We were working up in the ceiling with gopher poles, trying to get the cabling run. I am on the top rung of the ladder, and this guy comes over and kicks the ladder. It didn’t knock me off, but I got annoyed.

He confronted the guy about it.

So, I came down the ladder, and I was like, “What do you want?” He said, “We are working over here, and your work is disturbing us.” I told him, “Tough luck, pal. I got a job to do also. We both worked for the same company.” He said, “Why don’t you come back after I am gone to do this?”

When the guy was on his lunch break, he did something terrible to his desk.

I said sure. I waited until he left for lunch and took a picture of his desk with my cell phone. Then proceeded to pull out my hacksaw, and cut the legs off his desk. This left the desk even with the height of the seat of the chair. I neatly put back all of the stuff on his desk exactly as it was.

He got called into HR, but for him, it was totally worth it.

I got called into HR the next day, and they wrote me up. I didn’t even try to deny it, but it was totally worth it. My coworkers and I had a ripping good laugh about that one. Next time, don’t kick my ladder!

He definitely gave that guy something to be even more annoyed about than noise!

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person thinks has a better idea.

People are making good suggestions.

Well played, says this person.

Finally, this person loves the petty revenge.

Never mess with someone who has a hacksaw.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.