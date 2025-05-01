Man Wasn’t Available To Babysit For His Sister, But She “Borrowed” His Car For A Date Night With Her Husband Anyway

Having nephews usually means babysitting once in a while.

In this man’s case, though, he is growing tired of always being expected to babysit even when he has plans.

So he said no.

But then his sister made him regret it.

He got very upset, but after his family called him out on his reaction, he’s wondering if he’s in the wrong.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITAH for refusing to babysit my nephew after what my sister did to my car? So I (26, M) have a sister (29, F) who has a 4-year-old son. I love my nephew, but my sister has this bad habit of just assuming I’m always free to babysit just because I don’t have kids. Last weekend she asks me last minute (again) to watch him because she and her husband wanted a “date night.” I told her I couldn’t because I already had plans with my friends. She got all annoyed but said she’d figure it out.

But then she did something unexpected.

Fast forward to the next morning. I go outside to leave for work and my car wasn’t in its usual place. Straight up missing. I start panicking thinking it got stolen—until I check my phone and see a text from my sister: “Hey, took ur car last night since u wouldn’t help me out. Left it in ur driveway, keys in the mailbox. No big deal.” LIKE WHAT.

Grand theft auto!

I later found out she took my keys from my apartment when she visited a few days before. Second, when I found my car, the inside was straight up disgusting. There were fast food wrappers everywhere, some kind of sticky candy melted into my passenger seat, and she left it on E. I call her flipping out and she acts like I’m being dramatic.

Things reached a boiling point and they agreed to disagree.

Says she was “desperate” and I should be more understanding. I told her she literally stole my car, trashed it, and I’m done helping her out until she pays to get it cleaned and apologizes. Now my parents are telling me I should help out family and that I should be more understanding because she’s a struggling mom. My brother in law texted me, calling me names because I “don’t get how hard it is to have kids.” I feel like I’m not wrong here but now I don’t know anymore. AITA?

I think both of them need to establish boundaries with each other before they stop speaking to each other.

Let’s see how Reddit feels about this.

Just because he is technically available to babysit, doesn’t mean he should be obliged to or else.

That’s just common sense.

