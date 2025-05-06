Marketing Company Calls Car Owner About A Customer Satisfaction Survey, And They Kept Calling Even Though The Car Owner Didn’t Want To Talk

How would you respond if you answered the phone and someone wanted you to answer some customer service survey questions?

Would you answer the questions and be done with it, or would you tell them you weren’t interested and to stop calling?

In today’s story, one car owner wanted to choose the second option, but the customer service company refused to stop calling.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Don’t annoy me and ask for a five star rating This happened in the 90’s when no one had caller ID. My friend Jenny (f about 35) was a SAHM and her husband Walter (m about 40) worked long hours commuting by train to the big city. Walter owned a BMW and dropped it off for service early morning at the dealership that was close to his train station. The dealership gave him a ride to the station. That evening Walter picked up the car and returned home. No problem – right?

Then the phone rang.

The nightmare began days later. The first call came from whatever marketing company BMW had hired to conduct their surveys. Jenny answered but they wouldn’t accept her feedback wanting only to speak to Walter. Jenny requested they call back in the evening to speak with him.

The calls didn’t stop.

That night when they called Walter was tired and didn’t want to deal with it so he asked Jenny to tell them he wasn’t going to respond. They replied that they would call again at another time. The phone calls came multiple times a week for over a month asking to speak with Walter but he refused to answer. Jenny begged first the marketing company to stop calling and then Walter to just answer their survey. This was driving her crazy. Jenny swears they called no fewer than 30 times.

Jenny even went to the dealership.

Finally Jenny went down to the dealership to ask them to stop the phone calls. The lady at the desk was a bit snippy and said she couldn’t help. Luckily Jenny noticed a very large sign requesting that customers who were not going to give a five star rating to call and speak to the GM. The next time the survey call came asking for Walter, Jenny replied “Speaking”.

The survey woman was skeptical.

Survey Woman “I’m calling for Walter”. Jenny “that’s me”. Survey Woman “I’m calling for Walter.” Jenny “Are you making fun of my name?” Survey Woman “oh no. Of course not” The survey was given and Jenny didn’t give them anything higher than three stars on any question. Is this Malicious Compliance? I hope so!

The more annoying they get, the less likely they are to get the response they want.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Persistence does not always pay off!

Sometimes it just makes people mad.

