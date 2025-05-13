Meat Shopper Talked About A Cheaper Alternative To Ribeye Steaks. – ‘It’s going to be $9.99 a pound.’

Groceries are expensive these days, and it ain’t just eggs, ladies and gents!

If you’ve been shopping lately, you’ve definitely seen that meat prices have risen and it looks like they’re not coming down anytime soon.

But, according to a TikTokker who goes by the handle Meatdad, there is some good news!

He posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers how they can cut their expenses next time they want to enjoy a steak dinner.

Meatdad showed viewers a package of chuck roast and said to another shopper, “You wanna learn a trick?”

He then said, “So this is the chuck roast, all right? This side is gonna be the closest to the ribeye. On this, only this exact piece. All these other chucks are a little different. So there’s one per chuck.”

Meatdad continued, “That’s gonna be close to a ribeye, then that’s called a Denver steak. So you split those and then you cook that like a ribeye.”

He added, “It’s going to be $9.99 a pound, it’s going to be the Wagyu and one of the best steaks you’ll ever have.”

Here’s the video.

Viewers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual isn’t buying it.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

The man certainly knows his meat…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!