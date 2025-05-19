Mother-In-Law Showers One Grandkid With Gifts And Snubs The Other, So Mom Tells Her To Stay Away From Them Both

She put up with the snide comments. She tolerated the cold stares and the dollar-store Christmas gifts.

But when her youngest got one balloon while the nephew got an Xbox and a mountain of toys?

That was the last straw.

Check out the details below.

AITA for telling my MIL to stay away from my children? I (32F) have been with my husband Levi (35M) for 11 years. We met in college, fell in love fast, and were expecting within a year. We got married when I was 7 months pregnant with our first daughter, Emma (now 10). We also have Jacob (7) and Camilla (3). Levi was raised in a religious household but chose to step away from the faith. His mother (MIL) was not happy about that—and was even more upset to find out I’m also non-religious. When I got pregnant before marriage, MIL was furious. She said she wanted nothing to do with the baby and didn’t even attend our wedding. She met Emma when she was 9 weeks old, barely acknowledged me, and only said, “I hope you’re happy.” I said I was. She didn’t like that either.

Well, that’s too dang bad.

Over the years, MIL has been involved but cold. My mom, on the other hand, is the ideal grandma—loving, present, and generous. MIL has always seemed resentful of that bond. One Christmas, my mom spent over $500 per kid. MIL gave Emma and Jacob maybe $50 worth of dollar-store items—while her “other” grandkids (born in wedlock) consistently get treated to high-end gifts and attention. The final straw happened last week at Camilla’s 3rd birthday, which she shares with Levi’s nephew (turning 6). MIL recently came into money from Levi’s grandfather’s passing. She spent over $1,000 on her grandson—Xbox, scooters, etc. Camilla got a second-hand bike, a garbage bag of used clothes from a cousin, and one balloon.

Wow.

Camilla didn’t notice—she’s 3. But I did. Levi did too. We were crushed. His extended family brought thoughtful gifts, but MIL’s blatant favoritism was loud. I asked her to take her gifts and leave. Levi backed me. She cried and kept asking why, but we didn’t budge. I was sobbing by the time my parents arrived. My mom brought in the gifts she’d bought for Camilla (and some for the nephew) and comforted me. Later, I sent MIL a long message telling her she’s not welcome near me, the kids, or our home until she apologizes and changes her behavior. I told her we won’t let our children be treated like they’re less than just because they weren’t born “the right way.” AITA?

Redditors backed the mom hard, calling out the blatant favoritism and emotional damage that kind of behavior can cause.

This person says setting boundaries like this isn’t cruel. It’s protective parenting.

And this person says she’s only going to continue to lie, so she made the right move.

When your grandma treats you like a second-class citizen, don’t be surprised if your mom shows her the door.

This woman needs a serious reality check.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.