Mom Let Her Kids Run Wild In A Craft Store, So This Employee Came Up With A Clever Solution To Shut Them Down Instantly

Want to let your children run around a store? Now you can be as worried as the workers are. This happened years ago while I was working at a craft store. Like most craft stores, there were walls of glass and ceramic and other very breakable, very sharp items for sale. And this day, I was stocking one of these fragile sections.

A woman came in with what felt like 10+ children under 15. But it turned out to only be 4 kids. And she let them loose to play tag and Marco Polo in the aisles while she shopped.

I had collided twice with these kids because they weren’t watching where they were going, I decided to hunt down the mom before they or I got hurt.

I had worked enough customer service to know something. If you ask directly for them to control their kids they would get mad and refuse, out of principle, more often than not. I decided to be sneaky.

I stood in the same aisle as her and pretended to be stocking something near her. Then, I spoke into my work headset without actually pressing the button. “Hey, did anyone get the broken glass from aisle 13?” “…No? Okay then, I’ll be over there in just a moment to get that cleaned up.”

Suddenly, the lady realized there might actually be danger as she has been letting her young children sprint around a store. She immediately gathered them all up, and they stayed by her side for the rest of the trip. After this, I used it every time a customer decided we were their free childcare, and it worked about 90% of the time.

Sometimes, you have to scare the parents before they do anything about their kids.

