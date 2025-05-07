Negligent Neighbors Ignored Building Codes And Cheaped Out On Fence Maintenance, So One Homeowner Finally Decided To Draw The Line

Good fences may make good neighbors, but only when both sides understand what it takes to keep them standing.

After years of shouldering the cost and responsibility alone, one homeowner watched as a careless neighbor crossed a literal and legal line that would prove difficult to come back from.

WIBTA if I take down my fence to force my neighbor to replace it My fence needed to be replaced 8 years ago.

I asked each of the neighbors if they wanted to chip in to replace the fence along their side of the property; all of the neighbors declined, so I replaced the fence on my own. One neighbor has their swimming pool right up against the fence (code says that it must be 4 feet from the property line).

From all the splashing, the fence near the pool rotted out. The neighbor asked me if I was going to fix it. I said no, it’s just going to rot out again.

They then asked me if I would chip in to replace the fence along our shared property line. I said no, I paid for the fence in full last time it needed to be replaced. They continued to ask me 5 more times, and I said, “I’m sorry, it’s just not in my budget this year.”

Yesterday, the neighbor had a contractor cut out a piece of my fence and replaced it by putting a bunch of scrap wood on my side of the fence and drilling screws into it. Most of the screws are now sticking out of my side of the fence. They also broke away a lot of the rotted wood and left rusty nails sticking out of my side of the fence. On top of that, they threw all of the fence that they removed into my yard.

WIBTA if I removed the fence to force them to put up their own fence since they have a pool and are legally required to have a fence?

