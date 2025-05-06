Neighbor Took A Parking Spot She Spent Hours Digging Out During A Snowstorm, So She Buried The Neighbor’s Car In Snow So They Learned Their Lesson

There’s an unspoken law for parkers in snowbound cities: if you dig it, you earn it.

After one clueless neighbor broke the code, one tired mom turned a minor offense into a major freeze.

Read on for the full story!

Snowmageddon Revenge Many years ago, a major snowstorm occurred in my city. While we get a couple of days of snow every season, it’s usually nothing major. However, this storm was major.

So with much hesitation, she shoveled out her car.

I had recently become the mom of multiples and, of course, ran out of diapers (so inopportune), so I began to dig my car out. Ordinarily, I would have waited, but when you need diapers, you need diapers.

I finally cleared the car and parking space by dusk and off I went to the store.

But she didn’t like what she found when she returned.

When I returned, someone was parked in the space. This was an issue.

Usually, there was an unspoken agreement among her neighbors.

The neighborhood generally did not park in front of my house because I had so many kids to get in and out, and I appreciated their kindness.

She felt the neighbor should have honored this agreement, especially considering the weather.

I know it’s a public street and no one owns the street, but when you dig it out, you essentially own the space. Rules are rules. So I went around to my neighbors to find out who parked in the space and found the culprit. Said culprit refused to move their car.

So she decided to take drastic measures to retaliate.

Ok, said I, ok. I got you. I then proceeded to dig out another space. Where did I put the snow? All around her car, which was directly in front of my house. When I was done, the snow around her car was four feet high.

The neighbor tried to get her in trouble, but to no avail.

Did she call the police? Yes. Did they do anything? No. They laughed and asked if I had touched her car. I had not. They told her that she should make better choices next time and drove off.

Then she decided to make things even harder for her inconsiderate neighbor.

I then poured water on the snow and turned it into a four-foot wall of ice. She couldn’t move her car for two weeks. Never parked in front of my house again.

Her response may not have been direct, but it still sent an unforgettable message.

She didn’t put her hand on the car or even say a word.

She simply let the snow do the talking.

