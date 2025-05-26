Neighbor Won’t Stop Parking In Woman’s Driveway, So She Has Car Towed And The Neighbor Loses Their Job

It’s always a good idea to maintain a friendly relationship with your neighbors.

After all, they know where you live.

But sometimes it’s impossible to remain on good terms with neighbors who can’t stop violating your property and treating your land as if it’s for the public to use as they want to.

That’s what the person in this story discovered when their neighbor would not stop blocking the driveway with her car.

But when this woman had enough of her rude neighbor, she may have gone a step too far.

Check it out.

AITA For having my neighbor’s car towed and causing her to lose her job? About a year ago a new neighbor moved in next to me. She does not have a driveway and I do, so she has to park her car on the street. Occasionally, I would see her car parked in front of my driveway. Usually I would just park on the street and not say anything, or I would go and ask her to move her car. This went on for a few months, and she eventually got a parking ticket for parking in front of my driveway and stopped blocking my driveway entirely.

One would have thought that the neighbor would have learned her lesson after getting a parking ticket for blocking the driveway, but unfortunately, the situation not only continued, it escalated.

In May, my neighbor was parking her car in front of my driveway again. I asked her again to please not block my driveway. She said she would make no promises because she didn’t know how to park on the street.

Parallel parking can be tricky, but it’s a skill that drivers ought to learn, especially if they live on a street that makes it necessary.

I told her that she needed to learn how to park better because she lived in a neighborhood where that was the only option for most people, and that it wasn’t my problem that she didn’t know how to parallel park. She got extremely angry and all of the good will between us stopped after that argument.

The relationship had deteriorated entirely by this point, but the problems continued.

At the beginning of July, she started a new job where she had to work nights, and our schedules were now totally opposite of one another. I would come home and her car would always blocking my driveway, and when I went to leave for work in the morning her car would always be blocking my driveway.

We admit: this would drive us absolutely bonkers. But not everyone in the affected house agreed with what to do.

After about a week of not being able to access our driveway, I asked my husband and he said it would be best to just let it be because working nights is stressful and she’s probably under a lot of stress having starting a new job.

The woman’s husband had more sympathy for their neighbor and her life circumstances than for his wife, who was being blocked from entering and leaving her home.

I didn’t agree with this, but I kept my cool. About two weeks ago, I got home from a bad day of work very angry and decided to do something about it. I called the police and let them know that someone was blocking my driveway. They said they would send out a tow truck to have the car moved.

Getting the car towed may seem like overreach, but the woman was getting desperate.

The tow truck driver began to pick up the car, and as this was happening my neighbor ran out screaming and begging with the tow truck driver to not take it because she would lose her job.

Unfortunately, getting her car towed was going to have serious implications for this woman. She claimed she’d lose her job if her car was gone. But the woman feels no guilt about this result.

I felt no regret. She was doing something illegal and had already got a ticket for this once before, she had her warning. The tow truck driver just told her it would be $800 to pick up the car from the city lot. This whole time she was saying some pretty mean things to me, calling me names, calling my husband names, and threatening us. I have not seen the car on the street ever since.

Who has an extra $800 lying around in this economy?

A few days ago, I saw her outside and she began screaming at me telling me that she lost her job. I said that I was sorry for what happened, but that it was her fault for blocking my driveway.

She especially doesn’t have the money to get her car from the tow lot if she lost her job.

My husband and I talked about it, and he said that while he was on my side he felt that I was a jerk for getting her car towed and making her lose her job, and that we should at least pay her the $800 to get her car back.

This woman’s husband has guilt to spare over the situation, and wants to help the woman get her car back.

I’m not sure if they added on extra fees for storing the car for this long now, and I don’t think we should pay her anything, because I had already tried being nice once before and it didn’t work out. AITA?

Well, that sure escalated.

And folks in the comments were especially intrigued by one particular detail: the husband who seems to be going above and beyond to be kind to the neighbor.

Many folks thought it was possible that the husband and the neighbor were actually having an affair.

Thanks for all the concern about my husband! I can totally understand where everyone is coming from, but he is absolutely not having an affair with my neighbor! We work in the same office and usually carpool together so I think I know what he’s up to most of the time. He’s either at work or at home building his model boats or playing a computer game about those model boats! Neither of us like her very much, he’s just really opposed to conflict, especially when it involves someone he loves, and sometimes he just can’t make up his mind about who’s right and who’s wrong in certain situations. He has Asperger’s, so I understand his sympathy. I showed him this post and he said he just didn’t want to see the situation escalate and felt really bad that she lost her job at the time, but now feels totally justified in backing me up. We talked again tonight and we will not be giving her any money.

But even if he’s just being nice, people thought he should think more about what his wife went through for all those weeks before she finally had enough.

Many even wondered if he was secretly to blame for the situation to start with.

After all, it was keeping his wife from being able to get to work as well.

As to the original point, most people agreed that under no circumstances should they pay for this woman’s impounded car.

Other people said she was way more patient than they would have been in a similar scenario, and that the woman could have found other options than continually blocking her neighbor’s driveway.

As this person sums up, it’s an important lesson to learn at any age.

She needs to learn that actions have consequences.

And she did.

