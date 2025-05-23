Nightmare Customer Tries To Bully Car Salesmen Into Giving Him Huge Discounts On A F-150 Raptor, But A Chill Guy Ruins His Plans

Some people don’t recognize how lucky they are until it’s too late.

In this case, a man called Tom didn’t appreciate the great deal he was getting on a F150 Raptor and kept complaining during the entire process.

It was like he wanted to make the salesmen earn every penny.

Well, he got a refund, and the Raptor found greener pastures.

Read the story and see how everything played out.

“we’ve decided we can’t meet your expectations and wouldn’t want you to be disappointed in your vehicle. Therefore we have decided to refund your money”” Back when F150 Raptors were hot and hard to get, I was selling a car at our dealership. We were one of the few dealerships not playing any games on the Raptors. The deal was MSRP minus any rebates you qualify for, plus our $299 dealer fee and TTL, which was super reasonable. Then came Tom.

Tom was exhausting.

Tom was a royal pain in the *** from the start. First off, he thought he was going to haggle, and it got so bad that I straight up told him: “Here is your deal. If you like it, let my manager over there know, and we’ll take a deposit and order the vehicle, but I have other customers to attend to.” Then I got up and left to meet my appointment. (Tom was scheduled for noon, and it was now 3 PM, a full three hours later.)

They finally managed to close the deal.

While Tom sat at my desk for a solid 15-20 minutes, I saw him get up and walk over to my manager’s office. My manager ended up taking his deposit, explaining the process, and sending him off. FYI, out of the 1,000+ customers I’ve sold, there was only one customer that I did that to, and it was Tom. Tom was special.

He was making them work like he was their boss.

It got worse. Here are the things Tom did: Tom forged a dealer offer sheet from a competing dealer, trying to get us to give him a $3,000 discount. Tom called our auto group HQ several times to complain. Tom called Ford HQ several times to complain. Tom was repeatedly caught in lies. His lies would normally be “Bambi Manager said” or “Bambi said” when we didn’t.

They were fed up with Tom. Luckily, they seemed to have found a way out in time.

A few weeks before his vehicle was due, he sent out a massive email that included our CSRs, myself, my manager, my GM, basically listing his demands and being incredibly unreasonable. A few hours before that email, a customer inquired about an F150 Raptor, but unfortunately, the order banks had closed, and we had none in stock (we never had any in stock). But this new customer seemed super nice.

Why not?

So I went to my GM and said, “Let’s sell this Raptor to this new guy who seems super chill and nice and can easily afford it, and let’s refund this **** his money and tell him we can’t do business with him.” My GM agreed.

It was a done deal.

So my GM told me to write up the email and CC certain individuals. I wrote up the email: ‘Dear Tom, After careful consideration of your last email and your past experience, we’ve decided we can’t meet your expectations and wouldn’t want you to be disappointed in your vehicle. Therefore, we have decided to refund your money. ‘We have instructed our accounting department to cut a check and overnight it to the address on file. You will be receiving a refund in full. We hope you can find a dealership that can match your expectations. We wish you all the best.’

Simple like that.

Then I called up my customer from earlier and said: “Hey man, we got a new Raptor that just became available. I can send you the window sticker, and it’s yours for MSRP + $299 dealer fee + TTL.” I sent over the window sticker. After I did that, Tom called me, furious, telling us he was going to sue us.

But he wasn’t going to so easily.

I passed the call to my GM, who gave him our law firm’s phone number and told him his lawyer could talk to our lawyer and asked Tom not to call back again. Then the new customer from that morning called me back and said he was on the way to meet me to place a deposit and start on the paperwork.

Tom did not appreciate what he had.

The nice person got the deal.

