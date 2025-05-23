Passenger On An Airplane Was Allergic To Nuts, So She Asked The Person Sitting Next To Her Not To Eat Them Even Though Everyone Else On The Plane Was

Severe nut allergies can be deadly.

What would you do if you were sitting on an airplane next to someone with a nut allergy, and the flight attendant hands you a bag of nuts? Would you eat them, or would you refuse to eat them out of consideration for the person sitting next to you?

This person was in this exact situation, and she’s not sure if she handled the situation well or not.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for eating nuts next to someone with an allergy on a plane? I had a bizarre situation today. I was flying from Hawaii to Florida. The stewards were walking around giving out mixed nuts.

This person was sitting next to a woman with nut allergies.

The woman next to me said to the flight attendants that she didn’t want any because she is allergic to nuts. She added that there should’ve been a note in their system. It should say that they shouldn’t serve her nuts.

The flight attendants mentioned that her allergies were not airborne.

The attendant said the woman filled out the survey for the airline on injury and she had not indicated that it was an airborne allergy. She only checked that she couldn’t ingest nuts. She stated they still shouldn’t have served them and she shouldn’t need to be that specific, she said.

She asked this person not to eat their nuts.

The attendants asked her if we needed to make an emergency landing, or if she required medical attention. She said no. Then, the woman asked me not to eat the mixed nuts.

Everyone else in the flight was eating nuts.

Everyone around us had an open plastic cup of mixed nuts. I told her I wasn’t sure how that would help her in this situation. She said it was just a courtesy. I told her, truthfully, I hadn’t eaten at all yet. I needed to have something in my stomach to take a medication.

They agreed to a compromise, but she later complained about them.

I asked her if I could go to the back of the plane to eat the nuts. I would come back after eating. She sort of rolled her eyes, but she said this was fine.

They were shocked when they came back.

When I came back, she was complaining to the flight attendants about me. She was asking to be moved. She was specifically using the term “that jerk.” I feel badly that I didn’t handle the situation better. AITA?

