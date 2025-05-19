Patron Was Ready To Tip Big For Great Service, But The Bartender’s Snide Remark Ended Up Costing Her Big Time

Tipping is more than just a couple extra bucks — it’s a reflection of the overall experience.

So when one fellow server felt judged by the bartender while out for drinks, she let her wallet do the talking.

Read on for the full story!

I asked for a third drink within 2 hours and bartender said another one? I’m a waitress. Have bartending as well. Been doing this for 35+ years. A couple of years ago, my daughter and her family (husband, 2 children) came to visit me.

I live across the street from the mall. Dave and Buster’s is literally in view of my apartment. It takes me probably one minute to walk across the street to get there.

So the night went off without a hitch.

Anyway, me and my family go to Dave and Buster’s, and we’re all having a great time. We ordered food, and since I’m a full-grown adult and I am walking home, I decided to have a couple of drinks.

Usually, she considers herself an excellent tipper.

Also remember I’m a waitress in the US, so I know about tipping. I usually tip at least half the check.

But when she felt disrespected by the bartender, that all changed.

That being said, when I ordered my third drink, the waitress said, “Really? Another one?” My daughter said, “Oh, you messed up.” Lmfao. Instead of a $50 tip, she only got $20. This might not be petty revenge to a lot of people, but to those of us in the industry, it is.

It wasn’t about the drink — it was about the attitude.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter wonders what kind of bartender would voluntarily give up a bigger tip like this.

Many bartenders act offended when you don’t drink enough.

But other commenters have had judgmental servers too.

There’s a time and a place for cutting someone off, but this wasn’t it.

It wasn’t loud, it wasn’t dramatic, but it was deliberate.

In the service industry, tips speak louder than words.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.