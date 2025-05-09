Person’s Security Cameras Recorded Their Neighbor Sneaking Into Another Woman’s House, So When They Showed This To His Wife, Chaos Ensued

Sometimes, knowing information that could hurt other people can be troubling.

AITA for sending footage of my neighbor’s husband sneaking into another woman’s house? I have security cameras around my house. Nothing crazy. Just the front and back for my peace of mind. They record automatically with motion.

One night last month, I caught my neighbor’s husband (mid-40M). He was sneaking around oddly late, like around 2 am, heading into a house across the street. That’s where a recently divorced woman lives. He waited in the alley and used the side door. I wasn’t gonna say anything, as it was not my business.

I’ve always gotten along with the neighbor’s wife. A week later, she told me she thought her husband was cheating. She asked if I’d seen anything weird on my cams. I paused, then asked, “Do you want me to check?”

I showed her the clip. And she lost it. Like sobbing in my kitchen level upset. Now her husband found out.

He is now threatening me with “legal consequences.” It was for “spying” and “ruining his marriage.” Some neighbors say I should’ve just kept quiet, but, she asked and I just answered. AITA?

