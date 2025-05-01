May 1, 2025 at 4:48 am

‘It makes my heart break.’ – Pharmacist Reveals The One Thing Husband Don’t Remember When They Pick Up Prescriptions For Their Wives

Well, this is kind of sad…

A pharmacist named Kenzie posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why she gets bummed out when men come to pick up prescriptions for their wives.

Kenzie’s video showed her standing behind a desk at the pharmacy where she works.

The text overlay on the video reads, “The hardest part of my job is husbands not knowing their wife’s date of birth…”

Kenzie wrote in the video’s caption, “It makes my heart break.”

Here’s the video.

And here’s what viewers had to say.

Come on guys, get it together!

It’s not that hard of an ask.

