Pushy Charity Employee Convinced Man To Make Monthly Donations, But This Man Found A Clever Way To Give The Money

Some fundraisers care more about commissions than actual charity.

This man was approached by a “chugger” or a charity mugger.

The chugger was trying to convince him to make monthly donations, so he thought of a clever way to support the charity without playing into the chugger’s game.

Read the story below to find out more.

Charity mugger wants me to donate him a commission? Sorry. My city has chuggers (charity muggers). These are people working for companies. They are contracted by charities to raise funds for them. Chuggers want people to sign up for monthly donations. This is because the chugger gets a nice commission of each monthly donation.

These chuggers usually stay in public places to look for “donors.”

In fact, if a person cancels their monthly donations before a year, the charity loses money as they have to keep on paying commission to the chugger. Chuggers stand outside shopping centers and train stations. They canvass the public to sign up for these monthly donations. They can be quite persistent and manipulative.

This man was approached by a chugger, insisting that he make monthly donations.

A chugger approached me outside a train station and asked me if I’d like to donate to major charity. I took out a $20 note and told him I’m happy to donate. He said that he cannot accept a one-off donation and that monthly donations are better as one-off donations are kept aside for 3 years before being used for “scrap projects”.

So he pulled out his phone and went to the charity’s website.

He said that $20 was the minimum monthly amount he could sign me up for. I looked at his shirt and saw that he was working for a major charity. I took out my phone and went directly to the charity’s website.

The chugger didn’t know how to respond.

I selected $25 as a monthly option and showed my screen to him. “This shouldn’t be a problem, right?” I asked. The chugger looked like a broken record, “Oh well ugh, you see…” He then walked away looking annoyed.

He did the right thing by donating directly to the charity.

Middlemen often make the process more complicated.

