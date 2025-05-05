Restaurant Charges An Extra Fee When Customers Pay With A Credit Card Instead Of Cash, So One Customer Found An Annoying Way To Save The Fee

Sometimes people who seem like they’re trying to be nice can actually be really annoying.

That’s the way the customer in today’s story felt about the cashier at a certain restaurant.

The cashier was constantly pointing out the extra fees for using a credit card but in a really fake nice way the customer couldn’t stand.

Eventually, the customer decided to give her what she asked for but in a way she didn’t like.

Let’s see what happened.

Cheaper to pay with cash? Fine. Have it your way. I usually pay with things using my credit card. I find that it’s way more convenient than carrying cash. This one restaurant that I go to has recently started a policy that I don’t like. I’m constantly reminded of this policy by one snooty cashier. Every time she rings you up, she says the total, and then she makes a big production of seeing the credit card, hits another button, and then says a higher total. She then smiles and says “just a reminder. It’s cheaper to pay with cash.”

The customer decided to pay with cash.

Today, I put this policy to the test. When she did her little head bob of recognition at my credit card, I put it away and said “actually I’m paying cash today.” I pulled nearly 60 quarters out of my pocket and set them on the counter.

The cashier was not happy!

She looked like someone had just thrown up all over her. That fake cheeriness she typically has when touting the policy evaporated. I turned to the folks behind me, smiled sweetly, and said “sorry it’s cheaper to pay with cash!” As the seconds turned into minutes, I just kept repeating “sorry folks, they get charged a fee to use credit cards. It’s cheaper with cash.”

It wasn’t about the money.

It’s not about the money for me. It’s about the principle of it. Cards are easier, cleaner, and more convenient, as the cashier found out in a very visceral way as she counted the quarters. Honestly, the whole thing reminded me of those old commercials that compelled me to get the credit card in the first place. Price of a meal with cash: $14.30 Price of a meal with card: $14.87 The look on that snooty cashier’s face: priceless

So, I think the customer did this to get a reaction out of the cashier, because otherwise, this was pointless.

Businesses have to pay extra fees to credit card companies, so it’s not easier/better for them when customers pay with a card instead of cash.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The customer was malicious to the wrong person.

It didn’t really impact the cashier that much.

The cashier is powerless to change the policy.

The customer was malicious for no reason.

She was probably just trying to be helpful.

Or more likely, just following orders.

