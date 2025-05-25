Retail Store Manager’s Mental Health Was Suffering From The Toxic Work Environment, So When His Boss Threatened Him, He Walked Out

Everyone probably has had at least one job that they try to block out due to a toxic work environment.

Imagine deciding to prioritize your mental health over your job, but when you tell your manager you quit, he responds in a really negative way.

Would you reconsider quitting, or would you walk out right then and there?

Let’s see what the store manager in today’s story decided to do.

Uno-reverse to a threat. I managed a cellphone store for a couple years. The leadership was toxic; constant threats of write ups, email blasts to the whole company of your failures, constant belittling in front of my employees, etc. This and the many, MANY, ignorant and entitled customers (one threatened to punch me in the face over a SIM card replacement…smh) caused my mental health to rapidly decline.

He knew he needed to leave this job.

Outside of work my behavior became very self destructive. I needed to get on medication for depression and anxiety, go to therapy, and reflect in what was best for me. My territory manager was in my store one day and I informed him that I will be giving my two weeks and why. He said “you’re seriously leaving? Do you already have another job lined up? You might get a bonus soon.”

He was honest.

I said that I didn’t have anything lined up, and my happiness was starting to mean more to me than money. To which he responds “I can’t believe this. I am going to make this the worst two weeks of your life!”. To which I replied, “actually, I am going to make it yours.”

That wasn’t going to happen.

I gathered my belongings and left. Never turned back, and never felt better. They were understaffed and had no real prospects of management, and no management at the other location in town, so I am sure it was longer than 2 weeks for him.

Good for him! Why suffer for 2 more weeks?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

The boss wasn’t too smart to threaten his employee.

It really is a good thing that he walked out.

This person knows what it’s like to work in a toxic work environment.

This person hopes other employees quit as well.

Mental health really is more important than money.

Full stop.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.