Rude Coach Kept Stealing Another Coach’s Soccer Balls, So The Frustrated Coach Deflated The Other’s Ego One Ball At A Time
In sports, teamwork makes the dream work — or at least it’s supposed to.
After one rude coach played dirty with the equipment, another coach found a sneaky way to deflate his sense of entitlement.
Read on for this tale of petty revenge!
Steal my footballs and I will deflate them
I’m working as a volunteer football (I’m European and I’m referring to association football) coach for some kids in a small club.
I really enjoy being a coach and I help them improve their football skills.
I always arrive a bit early at the club to prepare drills and the materials for the training session.
But not everyone is so easy to work with.
There is another coach at the club who is a real jerk; he thinks he is the next big thing.
He doesn’t prepare drills by drawing or writing them down.
He always makes negative comments about mine or other coaches’ drills.
The list of complaints continue.
He doesn’t respect pitch schedules and always leaves goals on the pitch, so we have to spend time removing them.
He also loses balls and other materials all the time.
I have tried to talk with him about this, but he keeps saying that he has more coaching experience and that he has been at the club longer than I have, so I just have to get used to his way.
But then he did something this coach could no longer ignore.
The final straw of his behavior was when, after a training session, my team couldn’t find some of our footballs.
We spent up to half an hour trying to find them (every ball is marked with team names to recognize the balls), but it got late and we had to go back down because the kids’ parents were waiting for them.
To him, each ball was valuable.
I was frustrated because I always make sure that when a ball is kicked out of the pitch, they need to get the ball back immediately.
Balls are expensive, and if we lose them we have to wait some time before we get new ones.
He finally tracked them down and was furious to find where they had ended up.
I got back to the ball lockers and was putting them back inside my team’s locker, and there I saw three of my balls in my coach colleague’s ball locker.
All my team’s balls had been marked over with his team’s name by him!
So he decided to take a more indirect route to get back at him.
Instead of trying to talk to him about it and get my balls back, where he definitely would deny doing such things, I brought a ball pressure gauge.
For the last two months, I have deflated all his balls before the training sessions to the point where he has to inflate them all to make them useful.
Suddenly, he wants to get rid of the stolen balls!
It’s funny how he’s started to complain about the quality of the balls and that he deserves new balls now.
That’s what happens when you steal my footballs!
Sounds like this petty revenge was well deserved!
What did Reddit have to say?
If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em!
This user wonders why the coach couldn’t have just pointed out the markings.
Hindsight is 20/20.
Regardless of the jerks, what this coach is doing is admirable.
This rude coach thought he could get away with stealing, but he never planned for the slow, steady payback he would receive.
Maybe next time he’ll think twice before messing with the wrong coach.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.