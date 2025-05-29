Rude Customer Refused To Hand Over His Cash, So A Cashier Returned The Favor By Doing Exactly The Same Thing

Respect is a two-way street.

This cashier encountered a customer in the checkout who was unnecessarily rude.

When he was about to pay, he ignored her hand and placed his payment on the counter.

So she decided to do the same thing to show him how it felt.

Check out the full story below.

Put the money on the counter, I’m putting it there too. I’m a cashier at a retail store. A man came to checkout. I quickly scanned his two items. He went for his wallet.

This woman extended her hand, but the customer put his payment on the counter.

I saw him pulling cash out, so I extend my hand a little bit, so he can hand me the cash. Instead of handing it to me, he ignored my hand and put it right on the counter, so I had to pick it up.

So, she did the same thing.

So, I put his receipt, cash, and change right on the counter. I bag his items and say have a good day. He looks at me and says, “Really?” To which I reply, “Oh I thought you preferred your money on the counter instead of in your hand.”

He looked at me in disbelief, grabbed his bag and money, and walked out.

He got a taste of his own medicine and didn’t like it!

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person used to do the same thing.

Seems fair, says this person.

Here’s another pet peeve of cashiers.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Some people can’t handle receiving the same treatment they give to others.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.