Rude Customer Refuses To Move His Truck At The Drive-Thru, So The Manager Serves Everyone Else First. Now He’s Left Angry And Questioning The Situation.

Some customers think being stubborn makes them right, even when it slows down everyone else.

What would you do if someone blocked your entire drive-thru line because they refused to wait in a designated spot?

Would you bend over backward to keep them happy?

Or would you find a smarter way to keep things moving?

In the following story, one shift manager deals with this very situation and decides to beat the customer at their own game.

Here’s what happened.

All you’re doing is inconveniencing my drive thru customers, enjoy your wait, sir! A long while ago, I worked at a popular fast food restaurant in a town that’s mixed with travelers and locals. I had worked for this chain for close to three years and had just transferred to a new location because of a better pay scale. About a month after this change, I’m getting in the swing of things and getting used to how this new location works. I was learning the regular dinner customers’ orders during the evening, as I was often the closing manager. One week, I was put in charge of a random 12:30-21:00 shift. It’s nothing I haven’t done at other locations, but it’s a nice change for this new store.

Apparently, he didn’t care what she had to say.

Things are going well as the lunch rush progresses. Sales are on track, but my drive-thru is moving a little slower than my lobby. I ask the person running orders in the drive-thru how I can help. She tells me that this customer refuses to move his truck to a waiting spot even though he has a two-minute wait on his fries. Me, being my very calm, cool, and collected self proceeds to try and ask the customer my self if he would move, to which he responds, “My truck is too big for your tiny parking lot, I don’t have insurance that would cover getting hit… besides it’s not my fault you’re so slow.” Once again keeping a very calm demeanor, I try to explain that there are orders ready behind his that are smaller, and by him not moving it’s messing with other people getting their food. This is the point where he rolled up his window on me mid-sentence.

This is where it came back to bite him.

I had three orders ready behind him and had already explained to him that he had a two-minute wait, regardless. If he refused to move, then there was no reason the customers behind him had to wait for their meals. I took each order out that was ready behind him, four in total, explained why they had such a long wait, and gave them free meal coupons for their next visit. Once I was done, Mister I-won’t-move’s fries were up, and I happily handed him his order. He angrily asked why the other customers got their food before him, to which I told him I had already explained that their orders behind his were smaller, that he had to wait regardless, and to have a nice day. Service with a smile

