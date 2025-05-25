Rude, Entitled Woman Treated Cafe Staff Like Servants, So This Man Taught Her A Lesson That You Can’t Always Get What You Want

Some customers expect five-star service even if they are rude to the staff.

This man working at a cafe would receive a call from an entitled woman every morning.

She wanted him to save a very specific sandwich for him, so he happily agreed.

When she showed up, she found out it wasn’t as it seemed.

Read the story below to find out all the details.

Rude customer ups my petty game I worked at a cafe. We had premade sandwiches in a cold case for lunch. A woman called almost every morning and rudely demanded we save a sandwich to be picked up at 2:00.

The entitled customer had a lot of demands.

Not just any sandwich. A turkey sandwich on a croissant. The croissant had to be light brown. Not too much mayo, etc.

This man wouldn’t save her a sandwich, despite saying yes on the phone.

I would say sure! But I would not save her a sandwich. She would come in and have a fit that her sandwich wasn’t put aside. She acted like it was the end of the world.

He enjoys every moment of it.

It gave me great joy to watch her meltdown. She started asking for my name when she called. I would give her a fake name. It was fun.

Sounds like she’s going to have to go somewhere else for lunch.

Revenge is best served cold—like a delicious turkey sandwich!

