Rude Neighbor Left One Giant Bag Of Yard Waste In Her Trash For No Reason, But When He Did It A Second Time, Her Pettiness Surpassed Her Patience

Some people just don’t respect other people’s property and space unless they get pushback.

In this woman’s case, her neighbor kept throwing bags of yard waste in her trash, like he was colonizing his territory there or something.

So naturally, she fought back.

Let’s read the story.

Neighbor throwing giant bags of yard waste in my trash My petty level was pretty high this morning. One of my neighbors in the fall decided to throw a giant bag of yard waste in my trash.

That was strike one.

I know which one it was, because I had seen him clearing his yard debris and had several large bags in his yard that disappeared, and one magically appeared in my trash. I thought it was a one-time thing and let it slide.

But then there was strike two.

I took out my trash this morning and saw another one in my trash can taking up most of my trash can space. I was so mad that I ripped it out of my trash can and walked it over to his yard and threw it right between his bushes and into his yard. I then moved my trash can into my fenced in backyard. I wonder if he got the hint.

