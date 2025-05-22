Salesman Refused To Help Teen In Shoe Department, So He Returned With His Mom And Spent Over $1,000 With The Guy’s Manager Instead

Judging customers by their outfit is a fast way to miss a big sale.

So, what would you do if a salesman ignored you just because you looked young or broke, only to change his tone when you returned with your mom and a wallet full of cash?

Would you let him help you?

Or would you make sure he learned the lesson the hard way?

In the following story, one employee-in-training finds himself in this very predicament after overhearing a shoe salesman dismiss him as a “waste of time.”

Here’s what happened.

overheard salesman say i wasnt gonna buy anything made sure to have manger take my sale In the late 90s, I was able, with the help of a family member, to get a job working at Macy’s Herald Square. For this job, I was allowed to wear jeans and tops of the brand I worked for as a specialist. Otherwise, it was business attire. On this particular day, I was there for orientation, and we were given a lunch break, during which I went walking around. I was 18 and had family working there, so I wanted to do my best to look the part. So, I called my mother and she said walk around pick what you like, and when I get off work, I’ll buy it.

He started looking around the store for the items he wanted to buy.

First, I go look at the suits. I get some fitted, no problem. The problem comes when I get to the shoe department. I’m looking at all the shoes and am overwhelmed. There are lots of very expensive shoes, sneakers, and whatnot. I’m looking for someone to help me, but to no avail. I see a salesman and I ask him for help, and he ignores me. So a manager sees me and asks if I need help. I said yes, I would like to see these shoes in my size. I tried them on and said, “Thanks, I’ll be by later.” As I walked away, I heard the manager ask the salesman why he didn’t help me, and he said, “I knew he wasn’t gonna buy anything.”

Before his mother could respond, he refused the guy’s help.

So I finish my lunch break and go about my day, eventually finishing orientation and waiting for my mother to arrive. We got the suits and were walking towards the shoe department. When this same guy walks up to my mother and says, “Hello, may I help you?” She’s about to respond when I say, “No, we don’t need YOUR help. Bring me the manager who helped me before.”

Thanks to his attitude, he missed out on a nice commission.

My mom bought me four pairs of shoes. Two were Coach because she had this obsession with the brand at the time. It came out to over a grand for shoes, and managers don’t get commission. I asked the manager if he knew why I asked for him. he said, “Yes, I do.” I told him I’ll start working here tomorrow, so I’ll make sure to come by and show you my shoes with the suit. He said make sure to show him(salesman) as well since he missed out on the commission.

Wow! That must have really hurt the salesman.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about the story.

This person had a similar experience buying electronics.

Not sure if it’s true, but this is a great story!

So true!

This is really sad on that dealership’s behalf.

He didn’t deserve the sale.

When you work with the public, you should leave your judgmental side at home, or at least keep the thoughts to yourself.

