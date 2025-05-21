She Agreed To Babysit Her Sister’s Kid For A Week, But Doesn’t Think It’s Fair Her Sister Wasn’t Going To Cover The Flights

Helping out family members is a great thing to do, especially when you get to watch their kid and have fun in the process.

What would you do if you agreed to go to your sister’s house to watch her kid for a week, but you expected her to pay for your flights and she says she can’t?

That is the situation the couple in this story is in, and they feel like they are being taken advantage of.

Check out the details below.

AITA for asking my partner’s sister to reimburse our flights after agreeing to babysit her toddler for a week? My partner and I agreed to fly out to watch her 1.5-year-old nephew for a week while his parents go on an international vacation. The trip has been planned for a while, and they asked her if we could stay at their place and take care of him while they’re away. We both love the little guy and were happy to help—but we’re starting to feel a bit weird about how it’s playing out.

Never assume someone will pay like this.

We wouldn’t be making this trip if it weren’t for the babysitting. We’re in saving mode right now and weren’t planning to travel. So we assumed (maybe incorrectly) that the parents would offer to cover our flights, since we’re using our PTO and giving up a week to help them out.

This is what happens when you don’t talk things out ahead of time.

When my partner brought it up, her sister said she “wished she’d known sooner” and that they’re broke after paying for the trip. Now there’s this underlying tension, like we were out of line for even asking. I’ve stayed out of the conversation myself—this has all been between my partner and her sister—but I’m supporting her, and we’re both starting to feel taken for granted. It’s not about trying to make money off the situation. But it’s hard not to feel a little used when we’re doing them a huge favor and covering our own travel just so they can go on vacation. AITA?

Honestly, if she wanted the tickets to be paid for, she should have said that before agreeing to come.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this.

This person says it is shocking to think anyone would fly out on their own dime.

Exactly, they shouldn’t have agreed without working out the details.

This commenter thinks everyone is in the wrong.

This person thinks the sister should pay for the flights.

Yes, both parties are to blame for sure.

Let’s start with some improved communication.

These people need to talk about the details before making agreements or booking flights.

